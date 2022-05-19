Nigeria to experience Airtel’s SmartCash service

Created: Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:00

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, recently announced that its subsidiary SmartCash Payment Service Bank Limited (‘SmartCash PSB'), has commenced operations in Nigeria

Airtel already maintains a presence in 14 countries across Africa and said that services in Nigeria will initially be available at selected retail touchpoints, with operations expanding gradually across the country over the next few months.

Segun Ogunsanya, chief executive officer said, “I am very excited to announce our commencement of operations for financial services in Nigeria through SmartCash PSB. This is the beginning of our journey to revolutionise the financial services landscape in the country.”

“To help further digitise the economy, and most importantly to help bank the unbanked by reaching the millions of Nigerians who do not currently have access to financial services by delivering current and savings accounts, payment and remittance services, debit and prepayment cards and more sophisticated services,” Segun added.