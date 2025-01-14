Orange and Vodacom have announced a partnership to create Africa's first rural towerco collaboration

Together, they will build, own, and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aimed at extending network coverage and providing access to telecommunications and mobile financial services for up to 19 million people in rural areas. This initiative reflects their shared goal of bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive growth across the continent.

Expanding networks, especially in remote rural areas, has been a major challenge in the DRC. To address this, the companies have committed to constructing up to 2,000 solar-powered base stations over six years, utilising 2G and 4G technologies. The partnership begins with a plan for 1,000 towers, with the option to expand by an additional 1,000. The project is subject to approval from regulatory, administrative, and competition authorities.

This partnership will not only improve coverage but will also provide local consumers with access to voice, data, and mobile money services. The first base station is expected to be operational by 2025, with both Orange and Vodacom sharing the active and passive infrastructure for an initial term of 20 years. Additionally, the venture will offer its passive infrastructure to any interested MNOs, further expanding its reach.

“We have the opportunity to make a significant impact on Africa's socio-economic development by building a digital society,”commented Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group. “Our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage in previously underserved areas in the DRC.”

Orange Middle East and Africa CEO, Jérôme Hénique, added, “Our deep market knowledge and collaboration with Vodacom will enable us to accelerate connectivity access, especially in rural areas, while reducing our environmental impact.”

With mobile internet penetration in the DRC at 32.3%, the announcement aligns with the country’s National Digital Plan Horizon 2025, which aims to enhance public services, economic growth, and digital access. This initiative is expected to promote e-citizenship, e-government, and e-commerce, fostering job creation and increasing GDP.

Orange RDC, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, has been a key player in the DRC's digital landscape for over 12 years. The company has been instrumental in expanding connectivity, offering fiber and launching new technologies. Through initiatives like the Orange Digital Center & Clubs, which offer free digital training, Orange RDC continues to support the economic and social development of the DRC.