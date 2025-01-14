In The Spotlight
Orange and Vodacom have announced a partnership to create Africa's first rural towerco collaboration
Together, they will build, own, and operate solar-powered mobile base stations in underserved regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aimed at extending network coverage and providing access to telecommunications and mobile financial services for up to 19 million people in rural areas. This initiative reflects their shared goal of bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive growth across the continent.
Expanding networks, especially in remote rural areas, has been a major challenge in the DRC. To address this, the companies have committed to constructing up to 2,000 solar-powered base stations over six years, utilising 2G and 4G technologies. The partnership begins with a plan for 1,000 towers, with the option to expand by an additional 1,000. The project is subject to approval from regulatory, administrative, and competition authorities.
This partnership will not only improve coverage but will also provide local consumers with access to voice, data, and mobile money services. The first base station is expected to be operational by 2025, with both Orange and Vodacom sharing the active and passive infrastructure for an initial term of 20 years. Additionally, the venture will offer its passive infrastructure to any interested MNOs, further expanding its reach.
“We have the opportunity to make a significant impact on Africa's socio-economic development by building a digital society,”commented Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group. “Our partnership with Orange is a crucial step towards providing mobile coverage in previously underserved areas in the DRC.”
Orange Middle East and Africa CEO, Jérôme Hénique, added, “Our deep market knowledge and collaboration with Vodacom will enable us to accelerate connectivity access, especially in rural areas, while reducing our environmental impact.”
With mobile internet penetration in the DRC at 32.3%, the announcement aligns with the country’s National Digital Plan Horizon 2025, which aims to enhance public services, economic growth, and digital access. This initiative is expected to promote e-citizenship, e-government, and e-commerce, fostering job creation and increasing GDP.
Orange RDC, a subsidiary of the Orange Group, has been a key player in the DRC's digital landscape for over 12 years. The company has been instrumental in expanding connectivity, offering fiber and launching new technologies. Through initiatives like the Orange Digital Center & Clubs, which offer free digital training, Orange RDC continues to support the economic and social development of the DRC.
Next-generation financial services platform Mukuru has launched the Mukuru Wallet in Zimbabwe, a secure digital store of value
This follows Mukuru’s receipt of a Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) license from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
Leveraging Mukuru’s established reputation, which supports over three million Zimbabwean customers, the wallet offers several benefits. These include two pockets for sending and receiving money both locally and internationally, safe fund storage, and free cashouts on international transfers.
A new era for Zimbabwe
Marc Carrie-Wilson, CEO of Send Money Home Zimbabwe, remarked, “The Mukuru Wallet is a significant development in the country because we have built a reputable brand by consistently ensuring cash availability when needed. To avoid disappointing people who travel long distances to receive their remittances, which they use for food, school fees, and other essential services, we now have 250 of our own service points. With a network stretching across urban and rural areas, we can reach more people than ever, providing constant cash availability and valuable digital solutions, such as the Mukuru Wallet, to underserved communities.”
Mukuru Zimbabwe Financial Services CEO, Doug Tait-Knight, commented, “Mukuru takes its role as a fintech driving financial inclusion seriously. With this wallet, we tap into our strength which lies in our robust network and technology, as well as our crispy notes that are always available, making this an exciting moment in our evolution in Zimbabwe.”
“The wallet environment enables us to start providing additional value such as allowing more affordable domestic money transfers, supporting safety by eliminating the need for customers to walk around with large sums of money, and providing convenience and cost savings, such as paying for electricity, buying airtime, settling DSTV bills and paying for insurance from their couch. Our use of multiple channels also ensures accessibility for our customers,” explained Tait-Knight.
While focusing on private end users, Mukuru plans to extend its services to organisations soon. This includes facilitating payments for farmers, small businesses, and aiding in traceable distribution, with current partnerships including Cottco and the United Nations through the World Food Programme and UNICEF.
Kevin Nyakotyo, Mukuru’s enterprise sales manager for Zimbabwe and Zambia, added, “Our success in the end-user sector has enabled us to set in motion plans to enter the business sector. Whether it is for tobacco or cotton, payments made to farmers are often large sums of money. The Mukuru Wallet will make receiving these large sums of money far safer because beneficiaries won’t need to draw all their cash at the same time.”
“We have a mandate to educate the market based on trends we see, and with this wallet, we are reaching out to both organizations and individuals and giving them peace of mind to know their funds will be safe and can be collected at any time. They can draw an amount that suits them with full confidence the cash will be available wherever they are, whenever they need it,” concluded Nyakotyo.
Spirion LLC, a global leader in data discovery, classification, and remediation, has announced the launch of its first data centre in South Africa
This marks the third international expansion in just five months, aimed at supporting customers transitioning to Spirion’s SaaS platform. Located in Cape Town, the new data centre will assist customers in adhering to national data sovereignty laws, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), while using Spirion’s solutions to discover, classify, and remediate every byte of unknown data for smooth compliance.
This new facility is designed to meet the rising demand from the local market, offering South African companies advanced tools to safeguard their most sensitive data. It adds to the recent openings of Spirion’s international data centres in Frankfurt, Germany (September 2024), and Sydney, Australia (October 2024).
“We’re thrilled to open our third global data centre in just a few months. Protecting what matters most—sensitive data—requires accurate data discovery and classification. Spirion now offers this critical capability for any sensitive data-related initiative, regardless of industry and geographic location. As we expand globally, Spirion remains focused on prioritising customer requirements while also providing support for the myriads of country-specific data regulations,” said Spirion CEO, Kevin Coppins.
As data usage continues to grow, Spirion is enhancing its performance to help enterprises manage their data more efficiently. The company recently unveiled significant upgrades to its Sensitive Data Platform (SDP), which now offers improved visibility and control over critical business data, thanks to an upgraded scanner node architecture capable of analysing data at a petabyte scale.
Africa's rapidly growing population offers immense potential for economic expansion. A robust and innovative digital payments ecosystem will be critical in unlocking this growth, write Joel Yarbrough, CEO of Moment, and Craig Coetzer, MultiChoice Africa group executive head of delivery & operations
Africa is a dynamic and creative hub for business, brimming with opportunities. However, it comes with its share of challenges, such as currency devaluation, political instability, and service disruptions. Navigating these obstacles requires more than financial investment—it demands building trust, fostering relationships, and understanding the nuances of local markets.
For those willing to invest time and effort, the potential rewards are immense. By 2050, Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.5 billion. As confirmed by the World Bank, the continent’s people are increasingly embracing digital technology to improve their lives, access education, send remittances, and launch small businesses. These advancements underline the value of investing in Africa’s human development.
Payments as the Growth Engine
Amid Africa’s growth story lies a key business opportunity: payments. Streamlining and standardizing payment systems can unlock significant value in the continent’s evolving financial landscape.
One organisation poised to lead this charge is MultiChoice, Africa’s premier video entertainment provider for nearly 40 years. With 23.5 million customers across over 50 markets and more than 100 million monthly viewers, MultiChoice has built extensive relationships to facilitate payments for its services, including DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.
Recognising the potential in its payment ecosystem, MultiChoice has partnered with General Catalyst and Rapyd to launch Moment, a platform designed to establish the most extensive payment network across Africa.
A transformative platform
Moment began processing payments for MultiChoice in January 2024, initially serving DStv and Showmax. By November 2024, it handled 35% of MultiChoice’s revenue and had expanded its services to other enterprises. Operating in 44 African countries, Moment supports over 200 local payment methods, including mobile money, credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets.
By facilitating the transition from cash to digital payments, Moment enables users to access better financial opportunities, lower costs, higher-quality goods and services, and the broader digital economy.
Building a Future-Ready Ecosystem
To meet the demands of Africa’s large enterprises, Moment has developed a cloud-native infrastructure capable of managing high transaction volumes and mitigating disruptions from power outages and network issues.
Moment’s financial reconciliation and settlement system simplifies daily processes, enabling enterprises to allocate resources efficiently and access fast, accurate financial reports. Through a single API, businesses gain access to an unparalleled network of payment channels, reaching over a million in-person locations across spaza shops, modern retail outlets, and online platforms tailored to local market needs.
To prepare clients for the future, Moment is championing real-time payments. For instance, it introduced PayShap in South Africa, enabling “consumer-to-business” real-time payments via the RPP system. Similar partnerships are underway in the SADC region and Nigeria, paving the way for broader adoption of real-time payments.
Simplifying Complexity
MultiChoice’s foray into payments stems from the sector’s inherent complexity, marked by diverse service agreements and fluctuating exchange rates. By streamlining the landscape, Moment offers a flexible platform capable of addressing the unique challenges of each market.
For enterprises, the benefits are clear. Moment’s automation reduces the burden of manual financial operations, allowing businesses to focus on growth and customer engagement. One merchant, for example, previously employed 75 staff for reconciliations—tasks now simplified with Moment’s technology.
Driving Africa’s Growth
Africa presents unparalleled opportunities, particularly in payments, which form the backbone of its economy. Efficient and cost-effective payment systems are essential to unlocking the continent’s full potential.
Through its partnership with MultiChoice, Moment is at the forefront of this transformation, building a foundation for sustainable growth. As Africa’s population expands, the importance of innovative payment solutions like Moment will only grow, shaping the continent’s future for decades to come.
Siemon, a leading provider of network infrastructure solutions, has unveiled its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
This report reaffirms Siemon’s dedication to sustainability, social responsibility, and strong governance practices, highlighting the company’s role as a pioneer in ESG efforts within the information communication technology sector.
Commenting on the release, John Siemon, chief technology officer, said, “Our 2024 ESG Report underscores Siemon’s commitment to driving meaningful change across all aspects of our business. Achieving the EcoVadis Gold Rating, investing in state-of-the-art tools for ESG reporting, and being recognised as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year reflect the strides we have made. At Siemon, sustainability and ethical business practices are embedded in our DNA. Together with our employees and partners, we are charting a course toward a more sustainable and equitable future.”
The report highlights several significant achievements from the past year, including:
- 2023 Gold EcoVadis Rating: Siemon received a gold rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 5% of companies worldwide for its ESG performance.
- Advanced ESG Reporting Tools: Siemon has invested in cutting-edge tools such as 3E Exchange, Greenly, and One Click to enhance transparency, reporting accuracy, and decision-making processes.
- Great Place to Work Recognition: For the second consecutive year, Siemon has been named a Great Place to Work, reflecting its outstanding workplace culture.
Building on these successes, Siemon has maintained its focus on minimizing environmental impacts through innovative product designs and sustainable packaging. The report also outlines the company’s alignment with global sustainability initiatives, such as the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct, the United Nations Global Compact, and its commitment to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for achieving Net Zero.
John Siemon concluded, “As we celebrate these accomplishments, we recognise the importance of staying at the forefront of ESG innovation. This report reflects directly on the level of engagement and commitment from every Siemon employee and supplier to our values and code of conduct. It is through this engagement that we minimise adverse environmental impacts and foster personal and social wellness within our organisation, industries, and communities.”
Lyca Group has announced a strategic reorganisation aimed at fostering growth, optimising operations, and enhancing its digital capabilities
A major component of this strategy involves strengthening its Mobile Network Operator (MNO) presence in Africa, building on its current operations in Uganda. The company plans to expand into additional African markets by early 2025. Additionally, Lyca intends to launch new digital brands in Spain and the USA, highlighting its global growth ambitions.
“This paradigm change not only enhances our efficiency but also strengthens our ability to adapt to a rapidly changing industry, ultimately benefiting our customers, partners, and employees globally,” said Premananthan Sivasamy, deputy chairman of Lyca Group.
The reorganisation will centralise Lyca’s global business services into key hubs in strategic locations while creating streamlined, sales-focused operations in specific markets.
By utilising its existing service centres and establishing new ones, the company aims to improve customer experiences, drive cost efficiencies, and accelerate its market growth plans.
As part of its transformation, Lyca is focusing on enhancing digital capabilities to deliver innovative telecom solutions more efficiently. This effort includes reducing functional redundancies, automating processes, and redirecting cost savings toward growth and customer-centric initiatives.
“Lyca’s strategic reorganisation is a bold step forward, ensuring we remain a leader in delivering affordable, high-quality telecom solutions to our customers globally,” Sivasamy added.
Lyca remains committed to its workforce, retaining a smaller team in London to oversee advisory, compliance, and financial functions. Other roles will transition to existing and new service centres, allowing the company to reinvest in innovation and business development.
The company has also initiated a consultation process with employees to ensure a seamless transition, maintaining its commitment to high standards of service and collaboration.
HUAWEI AppGallery and the Emirates Esports Federation (EESF) have partnered, aiming to foster innovation and growth within the esports and mobile gaming sectors across the region
The partnership will combine Huawei’s technological prowess and global reach with EESF’s expertise in esports governance and advocacy. Together, they will focus on nurturing local talent, creating new opportunities for gamers and developers, and further positioning esports as both a cultural and economic powerhouse in the region.
William Hu, managing director of Huawei consumer business group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, commented, “Collaborating with the Emirates Esports Federation represents a major step forward in realising our vision for the future of esports and mobile gaming. Together, we are creating a platform that not only drives innovation but also fosters an environment where gamers and developers can thrive. The UAE’s rapidly evolving gaming ecosystem makes it an ideal hub for shaping the future of esports.”
Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, president of the Emirates Esports Federation, added, “This partnership with HUAWEI AppGallery represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen the esports and gaming ecosystem in the UAE and beyond. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to create new opportunities for innovation, talent development, and global collaboration within this dynamic industry.”
The agreement focuses on the joint effort to bolster the esports and mobile gaming sectors, with HUAWEI AppGallery and EESF collaborating on cutting-edge tournaments and campaigns. The Emirates Esports Federation will provide government support and professional player assistance for AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) tournaments in the UAE. The partnership also emphasises the growth and promotion of mobile games available on Huawei’s AppGallery platform.
This robust partnership highlights Huawei and the Emirates Esports Federation’s shared dedication to driving esports as an engine of innovation and economic development in the UAE and beyond, setting the stage for a promising future in the global gaming industry.
Eutelsat’s OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service experienced a 48-hour outage beginning December 31, 2024, caused by a software malfunction in its ground segment
This unexpected disruption temporarily impacted connectivity for customers relying on the service.
The issue was quickly identified, and Eutelsat took immediate action to address the problem, working in close collaboration with its vendor to implement a resolution. The company also ensured ongoing communication with affected customers throughout the process, keeping them informed about progress and timelines for restoration.
Despite the temporary setback, Eutelsat demonstrated its commitment to operational excellence by swiftly mobilizing resources and maintaining a customer-focused approach. As a result, the OneWeb constellation has returned to normal functionality and continues to operate nominally.
This incident underscores the importance of robust systems and responsive support teams in delivering reliable satellite communication services, particularly in critical applications across diverse industries.
Huawei, a global leader in ICT infrastructure and smart devices, has announced its commitment to assisting Tower Companies (TowerCos) in Africa in diversifying their energy sources and adopting sustainable energy practices for powering telecom infrastructure
This initiative aims to help TowerCos reduce their carbon emissions, improve operational efficiency, and explore new business opportunities.
During his speech, "Lighting Up the Road to Multiple Business Future for TowerCos," delivered at the TowerXchange Meetup Africa 2024 in Nairobi, Li Shaolong, president of site power facility domain at Huawei Digital Power, noted that Africa is accelerating the development of ICT infrastructure. TowerCos, as key players in this process, are facing new challenges and opportunities.
“As mobile connectivity demand rises, TowerCos are under increasing pressure to ensure energy reliability and sustainability, especially in areas with limited grid access. Tower sites, often in remote locations, depend heavily on diesel generators, which are costly, environmentally harmful, and vulnerable to fuel supply issues. Huawei’s energy solutions address these challenges by incorporating renewable energy technologies like solar power and advanced energy storage systems,” Li explained.
He emphasised Huawei's long-term commitment to helping Africa's TowerCos transition to greener energy solutions, leveraging the integration of digital and power electronics technologies. Huawei Site Power Facility aims to provide TowerCos with comprehensive energy infrastructure and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions.
A path to diversification
In addition to energy sustainability, Huawei is supporting TowerCos in their efforts to diversify by helping them explore new business models and revenue streams.
“This will drive TowerCos to become energy producers through innovative solutions and business models, leading to diversified business development, revenue growth, and sustained success in energy operations,” Li said.
He highlighted that with Huawei's eMIMO smart power solution, TowerCos can centrally manage multiple energy inputs—such as grid power, photovoltaics (PV), and energy storage—and multiple outputs ranging from 12V to 220V devices through a single platform.
“In this way, revenue-generating services like environmental protection and emergency response can be developed alongside communications services,” he said.
Li further stated that Huawei Site Power Facility Domain's main goals are to support network evolution, increase tenancy ratios, help TowerCos reduce energy costs while achieving green development, improve power availability, and reduce site O&M costs.
“Huawei will continue collaborating with TowerCos to innovate and advance energy infrastructure towards a 'green, simple, and intelligent' future, accelerating the growth of African carrier networks and contributing to a digital Africa,” Li added.
Cynoia, the African-built team workspace platform, has been recognised as the Best SaaS Startup at the prestigious AfricArena Grand Summit 2024, held in Cape Town
The event, now in its seventh year, is known as Africa's top tech ecosystem accelerator, drawing over 100 startups from 31 African nations.
At the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cynoia’s chief financial officer, Manar Labidi, accepted the award after competing with 45 other startups in a competition described by AfricArena founder Christophe Viarnaud as “the stage of Africa’s future.” This recognition strengthens Cynoia’s position as a key innovator in Africa’s SaaS sector.
2024 has proven transformative for Cynoia, which enables teams to collaborate more efficiently while slashing software costs by up to 80%. With a new leadership structure, growing international recognition, and continental expansion, the company is preparing to redefine the future of African teamwork with the upcoming launch of its AI engine, Hannibal.
In an important internal promotion, Nermine Slimane transitioned from Team Lead to Chief Technology Officer, bringing valuable expertise in Cynoia’s architecture to the executive team. This allowed co-founder Ayoub Rabeh to focus on his new role as Chief Product Officer, further strengthening the company's commitment to product development. Felipe Millan also joined as Chief Marketing Officer, completing the leadership team, which prioritizes diversity with women representing 47% of the company.
"We're building something special here," remarked Nassreddine Riahi, CEO of Cynoia. "Our team is stronger than ever, and we're reaching more businesses across Africa than we imagined possible when we started. We're not just creating another collaboration tool – we're building the workspace that African teams actually need."
November saw the release of Cynoia Version 2.0, featuring upgraded project management tools, chat, video calls, and file-sharing, all within a single bandwidth-efficient platform suitable for various budgets. The company has also expanded its footprint, establishing a legal entity in Senegal and growing its user base in Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and Rwanda. "Being closer to our users helps us understand their real needs," explained Ayoub Rabeh, chief product officer. "Every market is unique, and we’re adapting our platform accordingly, especially for areas with limited internet connectivity."
Looking ahead to 2025, Cynoia is set to launch Hannibal, its AI engine tailored for African teams. "Hannibal will make advanced AI accessible to businesses across the continent, regardless of their size or location," concluded Nermine Slimane, chief technical officer. "We’re focusing on practical AI applications that make sense for how African teams actually work."