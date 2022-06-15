2Africa, worlds longest subsea cable system arrives in Djibouti

2Africa Subsea Cable, the longest fibre optic undersea cable ever installed, stretching over 45,000 kilometres, led by Facebook, has arrived in Djibouti following months of construction of this massive undersea network

2Africa cable connects three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe.

A significant event was held at the beach Siesta to welcome Djiboutis 2Africa subsea Cable, with the attendance of Djibouti Telecom representatives and under the auspices of the Minister of Communication in charge of Posts and Telecommunications, Mr Radwan Abdillahi Bahdon.

Significance of 2Africa Cable regarding country’s fibre and network services

This is the ninth cable to arrive in the nation, indicating that Djibouti Telecom has greatly extended its communication capacity. Given the increasing reliance on the Internet, Djibouti Telecom believes that an underwater fibre optic network is the most dependable method for people to be connected.

To fulfil this rising demand, the business collaborated with Facebook to land the 2Africa cable in Djibouti. The 2Africa consortium includes the American behemoth Facebook as well as other carriers such as China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Vodafone, Egypt Telecom, STC (Saudi Telecom Company), and WIOCC.

ASN, a French business, has been tasked with carrying out this large-scale operation (Alcatel Submarine Networks). Djibouti Telecom strengthens the supply of connectivity and reinforces the country’s position as a regional hub, attracting more foreign investors, thanks to the new capacities provided by the 2Africa submarine cable, which will be combined with those of the eight other cables already in place.

Djibouti Telecom intends to house this new cable at the new cable landing station, which is now under development and will host more in the future. This three-story structure will be outfitted with cutting-edge technology, providing unprecedented operating efficiency and the security to support several cables.