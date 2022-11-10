American Tower and PowerX announce strategic partnership

Created: Thursday, 10 November 2022 08:52

American Tower Corporation’s African subsidiary (ATC Africa) and PowerX have announced a strategic partnership that will bring the significant efficiency and environmental benefits of PowerX’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to Africa’s telecommunications industry by optimising energy usage at tower sites

After a successful joint programme, ATC Africa employed PowerX’s AI analytics across a select number of sites in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, and Uganda.

Roll-out of PowerX’s AI platform has brought enhanced insight into the power management and analysis of ATC Africa’s sites. The platform leverages PowerX’s ability to analyse data to optimise ATC’s site performance, ensuring maximum greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.

ATC Africa is committed to providing connectivity while substantially reducing reliance on fossil fuels through the deployment of new sites that adhere to low GHG emissions site specifications, in accordance with its science-based targets (SBTs). Marek Busfy, senior vice-president and CEO at ATC Africa, stated, “To date, ATC Africa has invested over US$300mn in energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy deployments and energy storage solutions to reduce the use of fossil fuels at our sites. Our strategic partnership with PowerX will place us at the forefront of the industry by leveraging the innovative power of AI data-led solutions to optimise the use of power and reduce GHG emissions. I am confident our strategic partnership will grow and contribute to our science-based targets to reduce GHG emissions by at least 40% by 2035 against a 2019 baseline and deliver on our low GHG emissions site strategy.”

PowerX’s CEO, Andrew Schafer said, “Our alliance with ATC will set bold new industry standards for tower energy efficiency. AI-driven analytics uniquely lead the way in efficiently managing power and providing accurate and auditable records in environmental sustainability such as how much diesel and GHG emissions have been eliminated from site operations. We apply sophisticated machine learning and pattern recognition tools to existing site data to identify inefficiencies and anomalies previously buried deep in fragmented data sets. We are excited to bring these benefits to ATC Africa and to Africa’s burgeoning telecommunications industry, setting an ambitious benchmark for site efficiency and sustainability.”