BCX and CMC Networks announces partnership

Created: Thursday, 28 July 2022 13:33

BCX and CMC Networks have partnered to bring the benefits of additional scale to their SD-WAN services for BCX customers across the African continent and the rest of the world

This partnership will extend BCX’s footprint by adding more than 110 service locations.

In its ongoing commitment as the leading Pan-African network solutions provider offering adaptable, reliable, and future-ready networks, CMC Networks is proud to partner with BCX. As a global service provider, CMC Networks helps businesses address complex network requirements, offering advanced connectivity and cloud on-ramp solutions across the entire African continent and the Middle East region, making CMC Networks the largest service provider in Africa.

“The vision of both CMC Networks and BCX is to build around customer experience, digital transformation and innovation,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “With our combined play in South Africa extending across the CMC Networks footprint in Africa and the Middle East, this will not only allow for real time provisioning but a seamless customer experience.

“This is a very exciting time for connectivity services in Africa, and we feel extremely privileged to be BCX’s partner of choice in delivering their GWAN technology across the continent and servicing their end customer’s needs,” added Trisolino.

Shamith Maharaj, acting managing executive, data networks at BCX, commented, “This partnership further enhances our strategy to bring greater value to our clients and strengthens our position across the continent.”

“This partnership enables our GWAN portfolio, which is our Global SD-WAN offering, to better serve our customers with multi-national operations. The partnership unites the award-winning network of CMC Networks, covering Africa and beyond, with our local BCX engineering support and deep customer relationships,” added Maharaj.