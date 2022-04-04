Canon leads the global interchangeable-lens digital camera market

Canon has announced today that the company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No 1 share of the global market for 19 consecutive years from 2003 to 2021

Canon develops the key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of digital interchangeable-lens cameras – CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses – under the core concept of, “Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality.” Putting together a wide-ranging product lineup – from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy high-image-quality shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of RF and EF series lenses that make possible a wealth of creative expression – Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

In 2021, Canon announced the EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera (released in November 2021) featuring the high performance and reliability demanded by professional and enthusiast users, alongside eight new RF lenses3.

Canon will continue to refine its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology while further strengthening and expanding the EOS series of cameras and RF/EF series of lenses, opening up new avenues of image capture to meet the needs of increasingly diverse users and to promote the spread of photo and video culture.