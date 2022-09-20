Liquid Cloud brings AWS Direct Connect to business customers across Africa

Liquid Cloud, a pan-African technology group, has been approved by Amazon Web Service (AWS) as a direct connect delivery partner

This prestigious certification secured by Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, ensures that it is one of only four partners in Africa to secure this achievement after undergoing an extensive and rigorous technical and business review by AWS

Available to customers in all countries with Liquid operations, existing and potential AWS customers can access their Direct Connect services straight. Additionally, through this partnership, they can now reduce admin overheads by managing the end-to-end process and non-differentiated tasks on behalf of customers.

"Liquid has over 100,000 kms of fibre coverage across the continent, and we leverage our fibre infrastructure to enable customers to connect directly to the AWS cloud without a middleman. This relationship with AWS marks a vital step in our strategy to support our enterprise customers' needs in many of our African markets," said Winston Ritson, chief operating officer, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

This partnership will bring significant benefits to Liquid Cloud's multinational and large enterprise customers as, through AWS Direct Connect, customers can connect to the AWS cloud bypassing the public internet via a dedicated connection. In addition to Liquid Cloud customers having access to a range of services, including Microsoft and Oracle, they will experience a more consistent, reliable, and stable performance.

"With Liquid Cloud, our customers are getting access to international-standard offering via a service provider that has extensive expertise in bringing seamless cloud services to African businesses of all sizes," says Ritson.

Liquid Cloud is committed to working with businesses and assisting them in every step of their digital transformation. "We are continually investing in ensuring local businesses have access to the highest standards of tech that provides a seamless experience for their customers and can compete with businesses in other developed economies. Africa is ripe for international investments, and cloud technologies are a critical element for assured success," Ritson concluded.