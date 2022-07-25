Airtel Africa announces acquisition of Kenya spectrum

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, has announced that its Kenya subsidiary, Airtel Kenya Networks Limited (‘Airtel Kenya’), has purchased 60 MHz of additional spectrum in the 2600 MHz band from the communications authority of Kenya, for a gross consideration of US$40mn

The licence is valid from July 2022 for a period of 15 years.

This additional spectrum will support Airtel's 4G network capacity expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, and will allow for future 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country.

Airtel Kenya is one of the largest markets by revenue. This investment reflects the continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Kenya market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.