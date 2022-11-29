Liquid C2 launches cyber security fusion centre for Kenyan businesses

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, opened the doors of its first Cyber Security Fusion Centre (CSFC) in Nairobi, Kenya, making this the second centre of its kind in Africa

"Kenyan businesses have seen increased digital adoption, and the country's connected population in early 2021 was nearly 22 million. The increased number of digitally transformed businesses and individuals means that the target pool for malicious entities is also becoming wider. As a result, we have witnessed immense interest from customers wanting to partner with us to benefit from the services our Fusion Centre offers in South Africa. And now, we have brought the same expertise to Kenya's ever-growing digitally connected population. Through our matrix of Fusion Centres, Liquid C2 will predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks that target our customers," said David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2.

The last few years have seen a rapid acceleration in cyberattacks, with Africa squarely in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. As businesses continue to evolve digitally, so has the scale of cyber threats. According to the Global Cybersecurity Index (2021), only 29 of 54 African countries have introduced cyber security legislation.

This centre will prove invaluable in our efforts to ensure our Kenyan customers have access to real-time intelligence-driven alerts and advisory services, enabling them to mitigate potential threats timeously. Most importantly, customers can focus on their critical business needs while we manage their cyber security requirements 24/7/365 with the most cost-efficient and effective approach.

"The Government of Kenya understands the critical role played by ICT in making Kenya a digital economy. And this ICT infrastructure is critical and deserving of protection. The launch of this Fusion Centre is our initiative to highlight that we are aligned with the Government's ambitions to provide cyber protection as they build Kenya's digital super highway for the empowerment of every citizen with information and opportunities," said Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya.

Clients in Kenya will reap the benefits from a host of new Cyber Security services that leverage Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel – all delivered and constantly monitored, without interruption, twenty-four-seven the entire year. In addition, Liquid C2 has partnered with Xcitium to offer solutions specifically for small and medium businesses requiring Security Operation Centre (SOC) services without investing in highly skilled resources or Enterprise SOC services they cannot afford.

Raising awareness about the vital necessity of cyber security is not only beneficial for clients. It is also a key pillar in Kenya's economic growth as the country continues to undergo digital transformation. Liquid C2 is committed to playing a role in this, and with the launch of this Fusion Centre, the organisation is better placed to assist customers in real time and enable them to be proactive rather than reactive in today's complex cyber security landscape.