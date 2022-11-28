Liquid Intelligent Technologies to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation by expanding operations into the country

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, has announced the launch of its operations in Nigeria

As a one-stop shop technology company offering high-speed connectivity, cloud and cyber security services with unmatched resilience and scalability, Liquid Intelligent Technologies entry into Nigeria will give new impetus to the country and region’s digital transformation journey.

“We were the first African company to lay over 100,000 km of fibre network across the African continent, and we plan to extend our reach into Nigeria. Expanding our operations here reiterates our interest in working with the government to achieve the objectives of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy, a vision enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020 – 2030). Through our expertise, we will work towards ensuring that businesses and individuals can add to the growing digital economy setting Nigeria on its path to transform into a tech powerhouse in Africa,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, group president & CEO of Cassava Technologies.

The acceleration of digital transformation and the rising demand for cloud services has made Nigeria ripe for investment for Liquid Intelligent Technologies. Its world-class infrastructure and scalable digital services help Nigerian businesses create jobs and opportunities, thereby reducing poverty. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is committed to playing its part as a critical driver in the country’s economic and societal growth.

According to Wole Abu, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria, “Access to new and innovative technologies and high-speed connectivity has changed how organisations work across the continent. West Africa boasts the largest connectivity on the continent, connecting Nigeria locally and internationally. Liquid’s Intelligent Technology brings de-facto means of backhauling traffic within middle-mile networks, allowing the effective deployment of broadband networks in Nigeria and the rest of the region”.

Through partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, cloud and cyber security offerings, bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to Nigeria.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a company built by Africans for Africans and looks forward to partnering with the public and private sectors to offer digital services to the widest possible client base on the continent. The organisation will replicate the success that it has realised for its customers in other countries by bringing its world-class services to the doorsteps of Nigerian businesses and individuals.