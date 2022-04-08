Thales launches sixth cyber security operations centre in Morocco

Thales has announced to open a Cyber Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Morocco, the sixth in its international network, to provide real-time protection against cyber-attacks in the country and across the African continent as a whole

The digital transformation of African societies, as illustrated by the extensive use of mobile payments across the continent, and the rise in teleworking due to the health crisis, have had a major impact on Africa's vulnerability to cyber-attacks. While businesses, administrations and individuals are becoming increasingly connected, this trend must be accompanied by an increase in the level of protection in order to tackle the multiplication and sophistication of attacks.

The SOCs combine 24/7 threat detection and analysis capabilities and deliver responses in compliance with the country's cybersecurity infrastructure and policies. There are six SOCs located in Canada, France, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, the UK and now Morocco, and they currently form an international network operating according to the "follow the sun" model which offers continuous support to more than a hundred clients around the world, with an unequaled level of responsiveness and flexibility.

“Thales is proud to be able to strengthen its expertise and know-how in the field of cybersecurity in Morocco. The launch of this SOC demonstrates the Group's aspirations to support the development of security facilities in Africa, while closely matching its customers' needs. As well as our analysis capacities, we offer businesses access to a hybrid consultancy and monitoring solution for their activity, thus demonstrating our commitment to fostering skills and autonomy over the long term,” Hicham Alj, managing director of Thales Morocco.