Airtel Africa announces Tanzania spectrum acquisition

Created: Thursday, 13 October 2022 10:55

Airtel Tanzania plc has purchased 140 MHz of additional spectrum spread across the 2600 MHz (2 blocks of 2x15MHz) and 3500 MHz bands from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority for a gross consideration of US$60.1mn

This additional spectrum will support network expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, including 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate the continued strong data growth in the country.

This investment reflects the continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Tanzanian market, supporting local communities and the economy by furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.