Airtel Africa to promote sustainability in its supply chain

Created: Wednesday, 06 April 2022 09:48

Airtel Africa, one of the leading providers of telecommunications and mobile money services in the continent, has joined the Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC), a global telecommunications industry body whose members promote sustainability principles in their supply chains

This follows the launch of Airtel Africa’s 'sustainability strategy' in October 2021, which set out detailed plans to transform the lives of millions of people across Africa. Among the actions outlined in the strategy is promoting Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) principles in its supply chain, which will be delivered through its membership of the JAC.

JAC was founded in 2010 and currently has 19 telecom operators as members. Through JAC, members verify, assess and promote sustainability standards and transfer best practices across supply chains. Since its founding, JAC has conducted over 724 audits in 41 countries. Collaboration has significantly increased the number of audits and increased corrective actions, driving a higher standard across the supply chain.

Airtel Africa’s chief strategy, sustainability and partnerships officer Olubayo Adekanmbi said, “This is a great milestone for Airtel Africa on our sustainability journey. We are keenly focused on building a sustainable business that drives the digital and financial inclusion agenda in Africa. Encouraging our supply chain to focus more on ESG principles, and working together with the rest of the global telecommunications industry is the next step towards promoting sustainable development that leaves no one behind.’’