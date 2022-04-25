DPO Group enables USSD payment option in Nigeria

Created: Monday, 25 April 2022 10:22

African digital payments company DPO Group has added a new form of payment that will allow merchants to get paid by their customers via a USSD code

This new feature allows merchants to receive payments from customers who don’t have access to mobile banking or a payment card.

Paired with DPO’s robust and scalable payment offering, USSD payments enable merchants to grow their customer base by accommodating as many payment methods as possible, getting paid from different shoppers across Africa.

DPO’s country manager in Nigeria Chidinma Aroyewun said, “As the shift to a cashless, digital economy becomes a reality, we want to make it easier for both the customer and merchant to carry out transactions. We are passionate about empowering our merchants with the tools they need to grow.”

DPO Group currently works with over 60,000 active merchants, including businesses in the eCommerce, travel, and leisure sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and since then it has grown to be a Pan-African PSP with more than 400 employees.