Namibia welcomes new carrier-neutral data centre

Created: Friday, 29 July 2022 15:08

Paratus has opened a new data centre in Windhoek, Namibia, proving colocation clients freedom of choice as well as access to infrastructure hosting services

The Paratus Namibia data centre boasts a high availability environment, with resilience at each infrastructure level, from power to cooling, carrier interconnects and extremely low latency, all backed by a bank of international ISO certifications and PCI DSS certification. Any client hosting within the facility centre will be able to choose which telecommunications provider they wish to purchase services from.

Chief operations officer of the Paratus Group and CEO Designate, Schalk Erasmus, said that Armada is one of a kind, and a one-stop shop for businesses of all sizes to compete at world-class levels.

“With 99.98% uptime, backed by the most sophisticated technologies – including multiple solar-banks – it provides unique assurances. The resilience we offer at Armada is unmatched in Namibia. We have invested heavily and have appointed the best designers and engineers to make Armada the most secure, environmentally friendly, and efficient facility in the country. Armada is the archetype of modern technology at work. Effectively, Armada will provide Namibian businesses with the opportunity to participate in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).”

The new purpose-built facility will enable businesses to host their ICT infrastructure, providing 24/7 access in a secure and world class Tier III equivalent data centre. Armada has been designed to exact and precise standards, leveraging the latest physical and virtual security and the highest possible uptime. The data centre will also offer businesses a colocation solution with a resilient infrastructure environment for clients to host their equipment in, thereby minimising IT capital expenditure and operating costs associated with on-premises hosting and management.

Key features of the facility include:

• 2MW Power Capacity (Phase 2)

• Diverse A&B utility power supply (Phase 2)

• Dedicated generators – per A&B feed, for comprehensive resilience and 72 hour fuel autonomy

• Diverse Power Feed design throughout from utility to cabinet level

• Fully inter-resilient 500kVA UPS per feed dedicated to the data centre

• Separate utilities UPS to ensure electrical autonomy

• Dual UPS feeds per cabinet to deliver up to 3.3kVA

• Cold Aisle Containment and inter-resilient CRAC cooling units

• Multiple diverse carrier routes with separate Meet-Me-Rooms as well as access to tower across diverse infrastructure from fibre to microwave

• Direct link to the new Equiano cable and CLS in Swakopmund

• Access to Paratus backbone network linking multinational customers to the Paratus data centres in Angola and Zambia

Erasmus added, “Paratus has two data centres in Angola and another in Zambia, and with Armada, we are raising the bar again. This is in line with our main objective of transforming Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure."