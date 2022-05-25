Paratus commences fibre deployment in Gaborone

Created: Wednesday, 25 May 2022 10:00

Paratus, a pan-African network operator has announced the deployment of the first independent fibre now being installed in the CBD after spending the past three years planning infrastructure in Botswana

Paratus Botswana initially invested in microwave infrastructure, creating an independent ring in Gaborone and extending that across the border into South Africa. By investing in fibre in Gaborone, the company is now connecting critical areas in the city. The current deployment is the second phase, distributing fibre in all the major business and industrial areas in Gaborone and malls in the area. To date, Paratus said it has invested heavily in independent fibre connectivity in the country as a seamless add-on to its existing infrastructure backbone. This is an ongoing process to cover the business areas initially, giving businesses unmatched uptime via a quality connection.

Country managing director of Paratus Botswana, Shawn Bruwer, said, “It is incredibly satisfying to see the trenching and installation works taking place, knowing that this has been a vision that we have made a reality and that we can connect our customers directly to our network with fibre. We are proud of our achievement and the ability to offer business customers the network service they deserve and need.”

The Paratus Botswana fibre roll-out adds to the company’s existing infrastructure backbone and services which include national and international network services, internet, voice, satellite, structured cabling and hosting solutions. Paratus boasts a fully independent international connectivity in Botswana and the latest fibre services will bolster the ever-increasing bandwidth and uptime requirements for businesses and allow for the delivery of uninterrupted services.

“Paratus is aligned with the Government’s Botswana Vision 2036”, added Bruwer. “With the aim of transforming Botswana from an upper-middle-income country to a high-income country, we’re working hard to help unleash unlimited growth and upliftment. Critically, the investment in fibre in Botswana is strategically important in further securing Botswana as a hub in the Southern African region. We are also, of course, closely working in line with Paratus group’s ambitious expansion plan throughout Africa.”

“Of course, there are other big players in the market who are also investing heavily in this space. Our aim is for Paratus to install fibre as quickly as we can. Our competitive advantage is that we are an independent network offering high quality, excellent service, exceptional speed and real value for money,” Shawn concluded.

Commenting on the group’s growth plans, executive chairman of Paratus, Barney Harmse says, “Our group’s vision is to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. Our objective is to double revenue within the next five years. Our plan for expansion and growth is through investing and deploying the best infrastructure as well as through mergers and acquisitions. We have carved the Paratus path across the continent with due care and attention. We are delivering Africa’s quality network. We were born in Africa, we know Africa. There are no limits and that’s what we offer our customers, limitless opportunities through connectivity.”