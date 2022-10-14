Siemon launches innovative high-density fibre optic cabling system

Siemon, global network infrastructure specialist, has announced its innovative LightVerse high-density fibre optic cabling system in Africa

The new cabling system improves fibre network performance, manageability, scalability, and flexibility in data centre and LAN environments.

Engineered for excellence with a range of sleek enclosures and panels, the fully featured LightVerse system is specifically designed to address today’s fibre installation challenges, while providing a robust, quality foundation for evolving network requirements.

Available in 1U core and plus versions and 1U, 2U, or 4U pro versions ideal to support a wide variety of applications, LightVerse supports up to 96 fibre terminations in a single rack unit for any termination method, including pre-terminated, field terminated, and splice terminated fibre deployments. The system’s wide array of transition modules, pass-through adapters, pre-loaded enclosed splice cassettes, and stackable translucent splice trays support unique network needs and multiple connector types, including LC, shuttered LC, MTP, SC, ST and FC. Integrated front and optional rear cable managers, cable strain relief brackets that can be mounted in different locations, and multiple cable entry points facilitate flexible design and installation options with maximum fibre manageability and protection.

LightVerse features a front- and rear-accessed high-contrast sliding tray and integrated label holder, which can be accessed when the door is closed, ensure easy access, inspection, and administration of critical fibre connections.

LightVerse enclosures and panels have been designed with the user in mind and as a result they can easily be installed by one person allowing easier and quick rollouts and moves, adds and changes. Available with ultra low loss connectivity and support for multiple industry recognised polarity schemes, LightVerse modules and adapter plates combine with Siemon’s award-winning line of plug and play trunks, traditional LC duplex jumpers, and innovative LC BladePatch fibre jumpers to deliver a complete end-to-end ecosystem that unlocks the potential of high-density fibre installations. While designed to deliver excellent performance and usability, the LightVerse enclosures are beautiful by design, too. The moulded scratch-resistant transparent front and rear doors with tamper resistant latching provides a world-class appearance, while keeping critical connections secure.