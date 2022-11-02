Teraco completes the latest hyperscale data centre expansion to the Bredell Campus

Teraco has announced the completion of the first phase of JB4, its new hyperscale data centre addition to the Bredell Campus, South Africa

The new facility supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud providers for data centre capacity. JB4 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa.

JB4 represents a strategic addition to Platform Teraco, offering enterprises and cloud providers a scalable platform for IT infrastructure deployment while sustaining performance, reliability, security, and the most comprehensive network choice. The first phase of JB4 comprises 30,000 sq m of building structure, 8,000 sq m of data hall space, and 19MW of critical power load. Teraco has secured adjacent land and power for Phase 2 expansion, bringing the total critical power load in the facility to 50MW at the end state.

The JB4 addition to Teraco’s growing data centre platform takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 126MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3 (40MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (21MW) and Durban (1MW).

According to Jan Hnizdo, CEO, of Teraco, “Forming a vital part of the African IT landscape, Platform Teraco is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy with its diverse industry ecosystems and open interconnection marketplace.

“Enterprises are looking for the ability to scale as network strategies evolve, and in a world where fast and secure interconnection with strategic business partners is a priority, this is a source of competitive advantage,” continued Hnizdo.

Organisations working to accelerate their digital transformation utilise Teraco to dynamically scale their IT infrastructure, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem of global and local clients.

Hnizdo went on to add, “The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4. This will enable global cloud clients to service the South African market and the rest of the sub-Saharan African region.”

Key Facts at JB4

• JB4 is one of the largest single-site data centres on the African continent; at the end-state, it will comprise 60,000 sq m of building structure serviced by 80MW of utility power supply servicing 50MW of critical power load

• Located in Ekurhuleni, East of Johannesburg, alongside the R21 business corridor

• The facility has multiple fibre paths to the Teraco Isando Campus connectivity hub (JB1/JB3), some 20 kilometres away

• Phase I includes 8 x 1, 000 sq m halls with 19MW of critical power load

• JB4 is built in line with global hyperscale requirements and international compliance standards and will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO50001, ISO140001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402-certified data centre facilities