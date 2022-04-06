Zain Global Connect to link Middle East and France through undersea cable

Zain Global Connect (ZGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zain Group, will connect the Middle East with Europe through the J2M (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Marseille, France) submarine cable system

The investment marks ZGC’s first subsea cable ownership, in a portion of the state-of-the-art Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) cable system, that will offer Zain full operational independence, a genuine critical factor capable to foster digital transformation initiatives in the region, particularly for cloud and IoT services.

Through the investment in J2M, that will be ready for service in early 2023 with Zain Saudi Arabia as the cable landing party, Zain achieves a higher degree of diversity when it comes to its international infrastructure while making available to global carriers and enterprises a brand-new entry point in Saudi Arabia for their connectivity requirements in the Kingdom and beyond.

Kamil Hilali, CEO, ZGC, said, “J2M represents a major breakthrough for Zain and ZGC as we look to develop our wholesale capabilities further while ensuring an even better quality of service to all Zain operations offering international connectivity services.”

Frederick Chui, chief commercial officer, PCCW Global, added, “The collaboration with Zain Global Connect has been strategic and is transformative for the region. The undersea cable is set to contribute to greater capacity availability in the Middle East.”