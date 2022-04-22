Trace and the Mastercard Foundation launch free learning app

Trace and the Mastercard Foundation have launched Trace Academia, a free-to-use, interactive, mobile-based learning application that aims to enable 26 million young Africans to acquire on-demand, market-relevant skills

Trace Academia is available on Android and iOS and has already been successfully tested in four African countries. Users can access courses in one of two languages: English and French. Portuguese courses will soon be launched.

The learning content will include technical courses relevant to 15 different industries — including courses in energy, beauty, fashion, DIY, digital marketing, hospitality, the creative arts, journalism, film, and technology — as well courses that are more broadly relevant, such as entrepreneurship, public speaking, and personal wellness. Each course featured on the application has been designed in collaboration with an industry leading organisation to ensure its relevance to employers and the job market.

“Our courses and certificates are created in partnership with influential players across the industry, governments, and non-profit sector. This free, easy-to-use app aims to train 26 million African youth by 2026 with the skills they need to find or create work and the opportunities to kickstart their careers. I strongly believe that their current circumstances should never be a hindrance to their success,” said Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and executive chairman of Trace.

“The Mastercard Foundation is pleased to support this platform as part of our Young Africa Works strategy to enable 30 million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030,” said Peter Materu, chief programme officer at the Mastercard Foundation.