Vertiv signs distribution agreement with TFG for East African coverage

Created: Tuesday, 31 May 2022 09:00

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recently announced a distribution partnership with Tech First Gulf (TFG), an IT infrastructure and security value-added distributor

Through this partnership, Vertiv will aim to enhance TFG’s existing portfolio with its robust power and IT infrastructure solutions for data centres and edge applications.

Furthermore, TFG provides its partners and customers with enhanced logistics support, easy credit and local currency payments and will act as an extended arm of Vertiv by providing end-to-end installation, as well as service and maintenance for clients.

TFG positions itself as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for its partners’ and customers’ digital infrastructure. With this partnership, TFG will onboard Vertiv’s comprehensive portfolio of IT technologies and services, including Liebert uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) such as the Liebert GXT5 UPS, an on-line double-conversion UPS solution which offers premium power outage protection and continuous power conditioning in a compact and flexible rack/tower form factor, and dedicated software for partners and customers.

Also included are Vertiv’s trademarked turn-key solutions such as Vertiv SmartCabinet, a pre-configured, self-contained solution that promises to off­er the eff­iciency, economy, interoperability, and control to implement an exceptional infrastructure strategy. Vertiv says that it is simple to get up and running, as it maximises existing infrastructure, and offers administrators seamless control. SmartCabinet saves time on integration and installation when compared to selecting and installing the individual rack, cooling, power and monitoring solutions.

Hemant Mali, managing director of TFG and Susan W., country manager of TFG in Kenya, commented, “We are exhilarated to start this partnership with Vertiv, that will not only complete our infrastructure portfolio, particularly in the modular data centre space but also opens the Vertiv Partner Programme (VPP) to our resellers, with benefits like training, incentives to grow with Vertiv and support required to quickly meet customer demands. With Vertiv we are confident to continue our journey of innovating and disrupting the IT infrastructure growth with Vertiv industry-leading infrastructure solutions.”

“In the era of Industry 4.0, increasing interconnectivity and smart automation, this distribution partnership will provide customers in Eastern Africa with cutting-edge data centre solutions and expertise to support their journey of digital transformation,” said Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in the Middle East and Africa region.