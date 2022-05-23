Paradigm Initiative launches report on digital rights and inclusion

Created: Monday, 23 May 2022 09:00

The Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum 2022, organised by Paradigm Initiative and a host of country partners across 17 African countries from 12 April to 20 May 2022 has concluded in Kenya with the launch of PIN's 2021 Annual Digital Rights and Inclusion Report - LONDA

Londa 2021 expands on last year’s report with findings from 22 countries, examining themes of privacy, freedom of expression, access to information, segmentation and exclusion, digital transformation, affordability, gender, and others within existing legislative frameworks, and against the backdrop of a widening digital divide. The latest edition captures the gaps and proffers recommendations to achieve a digitally inclusive and rights-respecting Africa.

Gbenga Sesan, Paradigm Initiative’s executive director highlighted the importance of Londa in Africa, and the need for groundbreaking rights-respecting frameworks. He said, "Africa needs to make an urgent choice between focusing on clampdowns and maximising digital opportunities so we don't miss out on the fourth industrial revolution. As Paradigm Initiative’s 2021 Londa report shows, yet again, many of the 22 African countries featured in the report are too busy violating digital rights to focus on the digital opportunities that the COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on their relevance.”

“The report is timely as it assesses the state of digital rights and inclusion in Africa, and also provides recommendations on what each country must do to move towards realising the huge gains that rights-respecting and inclusive digital policies and practices bring," Gbenga added.

The Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum brought together over 800 delegates and participants for 39 days to dissect the state of digital rights and inclusion in Africa with 18 virtual sessions and 16 in-person sessions.

The forum was attended by experts, stakeholders, and advocates within the digital rights ecosystem in Africa to deconstruct and demystify digital rights and inclusion, sharing recommendations for a proper digital rights implementation within the continent.