Airtel Africa and Ericsson build a more efficient network in Niger

Created: Thursday, 15 December 2022 07:36

Ericsson and Airtel Niger announce the deployment of Ericsson’s unique dual-band three-sector Radio 6626 to provide a 5G-ready and more efficient network that reduces energy consumption while delivering a state-of-the-art performance

Combining three sectors and two frequencies in a single radio unit, Ericsson’s Radio 6626 will enable Airtel Niger to radiate all three sectors in their towers through just one radio unit thereby achieving significant energy reductions and operating expenditure savings. Field results have demonstrated a reduction in power consumption greater than 60%, a reduction approximately 0.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per site per year and a 60% reduced weight on the tower.

With Radio 6626 featuring added support to boost capacity while addressing operational costs related to energy consumption and site rental, Airtel Niger will enjoy efficient site upgrades and accelerated time-to-market of various services. Through the deployment, Airtel Niger will also have the capability to enhance both outdoor and indoor coverage for all mobile generations and build a significantly advanced and energy-efficient network.

Abdellatif Bouziani, CEO of Airtel Niger, stated, “This collaboration with Ericsson is a big step in our mission to build a future-proof and a more sustainable network in Niger. With the deployment of Ericsson's Radio 6626, we will be able to reduce operational expenditures significantly with lower power consumption, better site design, and with fewer radios without compromising network performance. The energy-saving features of the solution will lower our carbon dioxide emissions and will evolve our offerings to complement our sustainability ambitions.”

Todd Ashton, vice-president and head of ericsson South and East Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, commented, “Radio 6626 will help Airtel Niger significantly increase the energy efficiency of the network infrastructure and launch new commercial connectivity services sustainably. With our state-of-the-art solution, Airtel Niger will benefit from faster rollout of services, achieve cost-efficiency, and provide a superior user experience to its customers across the country. In our mission to empower digitalisation across Africa, we remain committed to modernising existing infrastructures to increase energy efficiency and drive sustainability.”

This collaboration is the latest in Ericsson's mission to foster sustainable growth and economic development in Africa. Through its highly compact and energy-efficient radio solution, Ericsson aims at providing communication service providers across the continent with access to cutting-edge products and solutions that empower a sustainable and connected Africa and keep #AfricaInMotion.