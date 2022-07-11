Inmarsat and hiSky Ltd announce test completion for IoT service offering

Created: Monday, 11 July 2022 10:04

hiSky Ltd. – a developer and provider of affordable and adaptable satellite IoT solutions – has announced the successful completion of compatibility testing of its Smartellite terminals with the highly sophisticated, award-winning and high-speed Global Xpress (GX) network from Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications

The move marks the first step in a long-term partnership between the two companies, utilising Inmarsat’s geostationary (GEO) Ka-band capabilities to provide a low-cost, high-value offering to hiSky’s IoT customers. The technology will be available to customers active in enterprise sectors including agriculture, transport, mining, energy and utilities across selected territories.

hiSky’s proprietary Smartellite terminal technology has proven to communicate highly effectively with Inmarsat’s GX network – with its high-speed and reliable signals being received by ground infrastructure in Scotland and transferring throughout hiSky’s IoT network offering. This service enables the successful running of IoT devices, as well as voice calls and messaging for both mobile and static enterprise assets.

Mike Carter, president of Inmarsat Enterprise, said “Inmarsat is pleased to confirm the successful testing of hiSky’s technology with Inmarsat’s Global Xpress network. This partnership provides an exciting opportunity across a range of industries to speed up their IoT adoption through affordable and scalable solutions. It is part of our long-standing mission to increase the uptake of satellite-enabled IoT capabilities: from new entrants and disruptors, to established companies of any size.”

Through the partnership, hiSky and Inmarsat have uncovered an opportunity to leverage Inmarsat’s expansive GX network to provide customers with access to the world’s most sophisticated GEO global Ka-band satellite network, typically used by leading companies in the aviation and maritime industries. hiSky’s network is designed to operate within existing satellite networks, enabling fast deployment at minimum CAPEX cost.

The unique Smartellite low-data-rate network leverages the GX’s high throughput to harness IoT operations ideal for typical enterprise use cases, such as dynamic vehicle monitoring. The partnership will allow hiSky’s customers to benefit from a unique Ka-band-driven IoT solution supplied by Inmarsat’s proven resilient high speed and capacity offering.

Inmarsat’s abundant Ka-band capacity combined with hiSky’s cost-effective terminals will offer IoT solutions anywhere, affordably, for all remote industries. For customers looking to reduce upfront costs by spacing out their IoT investments, hiSky provides technology to enable businesses of all sizes to quickly scale up IoT monitoring across every touchpoint of their business, accelerating the rate at which they can benefit from the efficiency gains the technology brings.