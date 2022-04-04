Netcetera and Covalent to expand online payments in Middle East and Africa

Swiss software expert Netcetera has collaborated with Pakistani payments powerhouse Covalent to provide a smooth and secure online payment experience for customers

The software-as-a-service model offered jointly by Netcetera and Covalent ensures that any bank, electronic money institution or non-banking financial institution can offer its customer the convenience of safely and securely authenticating themselves for ecommerce transactions, opening up a myriad of new possibilities for customers and retailers in the region.

Netcetera's 3DS solutions makes it possible for Covalent's platform to offer two-factor authentication, verifying users' identity. This not only ensures easy online payment whether using a computer, tablet or phone, it also prevents card fraud.

Their attention to detail, EMVCo certification and many years of experience implementing 3DS solutions for global customers all contributed to Covalent's choice. Covalent's blue-chip contacts on the ground and valuable local knowledge of the payments ecosystem and card management systems were also a boon for Netcetera, making them the perfect fit.