Paratus Mozambique expands to Nampula

Created: Wednesday, 02 November 2022 18:56

Paratus Mozambique continues its expansion apace with the opening this month of a new office in Nampula

This coincides with the establishment of two new PoPs (points of presence) in the north of the country, which greatly extends the coverage connectivity for its national and multinational customers. The PoPs in Nampula and Nacala will provide reliable internet access via fiber or microwave, and, in more remote areas, satellite.

“This is a key strategic development for our business,” explained Paratus Mozambique MD, Rui Maia Costa. “Our oil, gas, banking/fintech, and shipping customers are already planning their migration to our infrastructure in the north because they are aware of the benefits not only of our superior and high-quality network but also our exceptional customer service.”

Paratus Mozambique, part of the pan-African telco, Paratus Group, deploys its own infrastructure. This, coupled with its full telecommunications and spectrum use licenses allows the operator to provide unequalled service across the country and across borders to link with the Paratus sub-Saharan network. Rui Costa adds, “With a contiguous footprint of fully redundant, quality connections from Mozambique to Namibia, from Zambia to Botswana and South Africa, we have the area covered for the best possible quality connectivity – and where we need last mile or combined connectivity, we have this covered too. It’s an exciting time for our business here in Mozambique as more and more key business sectors realise now that it is critical to have the best possible connectivity and linked service options.

“Through Paratus Group’s offering of four data centers in three African countries, quality network routes across the SADC region, and PoPs not only in northern Mozambique now but also in 37 African countries, we are busy transforming the continent through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. We have appointed expert technicians and sales support staff in our new Nampula office who will be on hand to service our customers’ needs in that region.”