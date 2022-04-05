Sparkle signs deal with Nigerian operator Ciudad

Created: Tuesday, 05 April 2022 06:32

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, has signed an agreement with Nigerian operator Ciudad, one of Africa’s fastest growing telecommunication companies, to provide high-speed international IP connectivity

Operating as OneData Nigeria, Ciudad is an alternative internet service provider with a market presence in six cities and the ambition to become one of the top ten broadband service providers in the country by 2025.

By locally connecting with Sparkle’s global IP Transit backbone Seabone – the first International Tier-1 backbone in Africa and among the top five worldwide – at its point of presence in Lagos, Ciudad gains low latency and high-speed access to the global Internet.

“Partnering with Sparkle enables us to get high-speed access to global and regional contents, and thus improve the navigation experience of our residential and enterprise customers raising the current speed by a whopping 900%,” said Kehinde Alphonso, divisional head wholesale and enterprise business of Ciudad Infrastructure Limited.

“We are happy to contribute to the growth of the digital ecosystem in Nigeria providing the best-in-class IP transit service to local and regional players,” said Leonardo Cerciello, vice-president sales Africa and Asia region of Sparkle.