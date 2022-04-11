Taking Africa’s software testing talent global

Created: Monday, 11 April 2022 09:40

South African pure-play software testing company Inspired Testing has announced plans to attract, develop and place Africa’s digital talent on the global stage

Andre Barnard, chief people and culture officer at Inspired Testing, said, “We want to partner with potential employees, be they senior or intermediate automation engineers or graduates seeking to further a career in software testing. We will even consider testers that are self-taught. We are willing to give you the opportunity of growing with us and further developing your skills especially if you are aligned with our purpose and trust-centred values of ability, integrity and dependability.”

Inspired Testing describes the candidates it seeks as ideally in possession of an ISTQB (International Software Testing Qualifications Board) certification or willing to acquire this qualification within three months, coupled with a readiness to grow and engage and someone who wants to take control of their progression in software testing. The company aligns a career map for each employee and is committed to advancing them from a “start” to a “vision” position in their career.

“Our purpose is to make way for potential,” added Barnard when asked what Inspired Testing had to offer persons seeking employment at the organisation. He went on to explain that truly making way for potential has to go beyond just paying a market-related remuneration.

The company invites all interested software testers to connect with them on LinkedIn https://bit.ly/35SLS7P