Telecel Group announces acquisition of Mattel Mauritania

Created: Tuesday, 12 April 2022 07:13

Tunisie Telecom, BSA telecommunication and COMATEL have signed an exclusive agreement with the company TELECEL Group for the sale of 100% of the shares of the company Mauritano-Tunisienne des Télécommunications (Mattel)

Mattel is the first mobile operator in Mauritania to have launched the GSM service. Since its creation on May 11, 2000, the result of cooperation between Mauritanian and Tunisian economic operators, Mattel has always relied on the quality of its network, the professionalism of its staff, the leadership of its management team and proximity to its customers.

Mattel holds nearly 33% market share and in 21 years of existence, Mattel has constantly modernized its network thanks to the latest generation of technical equipment and the knowhow of its engineers.

Mattel offers its services throughout the country with a network of more than 120 agencies spread throughout the national territory.

Telecel plans to invest more than US$700mn over the next three years, mainly in mobile operator acquisitions, fibre optic infrastructure construction and infrastructure. Thanks to its activities, Telecel Global Services, Telecel Play and Africa Startup initiative Programme have become major players in the digital economy in Africa.

Mattel shareholders stated, “After a competitive process, we are pleased to announce that Telecel Group has been selected for the sale transaction of Mattel's shares. We are satisfied with the interactions with Telecel group and remain confident for the rest of the process.”