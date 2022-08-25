A leader in satellite communications

Qatar’s satellite operator Es’hailSat discusses current trends in the telecommunications landscape and prospects for its business in the Middle East and North Africa

As the world emerges from the pandemic, a few things have changed in the telecommunications landscape. Firstly, when it comes to fixed networks, it has become evident that connectivity of any kind – be it fibre, cellular or satellite – is critical infrastructure delivering a fundamental need of keeping individuals, businesses and the economy connected in an increasingly virtual world.

Secondly, as maritime and aeronautical services return to normalcy, the bandwidth required for these vessels to remain connected to their headquarters and/or the Internet is witnessing rapid growth. All these trends are changing the way people remain connected, no matter where they may be physically located.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 just around the corner, Qatar is energised with development activities across all sectors. As Qatar’s satellite operator of choice, Es’hailSat has been serving broadcasters, telecom companies, enterprise, and Government customers for the past 11 years from our headquarters in Doha. Forour business, the immediate priority is to expand our services to support the rapid growth of Qatari customers across the board.

The Middle East and North Africa region has been a hotbed of economic activity in the space sector over the past decade. If we look at space-based services delivering television across the region, MENA has growth of streaming services as well traditional television expanding into premium 4K/UHD content over satellite direct-to-home (DTH). Due to this underlying demand demographic, we continue to remain bullish on the future of satellite television in the region for many years to come.

"We are keeping a close watch on the latest advancements in technology, including Cloud Playout services, Content Delivery Networks (CDN), Mobility and Telecommunication services. At the core of our network is our fleet of two satellites, Es’hail1 and Es’hail-2 at 25.5/26 East hotspot, bolstered by services delivered from our Teleport in Doha, spread across 50,000 sq m of land."

We are also working on multiple long-term projects to fulfill our vision to be a world-class satellite operator and service provider that effectively contributes to the success of Qatar's National Vision 2030 by adding a new dimension to the diversifying economy.