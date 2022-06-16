Strengthening port security in South Africa

Created: Thursday, 16 June 2022 06:10

Strengthening port security is a five-day workshop focusing on the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) for designated authorities and Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) held from 13-17 June 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa

The IMO course, jointly organised with the United Kingdom Department of Transport (DfT), brings together maritime security professionals from the department of transport and training providers who are keen to improve their knowledge and skills to become ISPS trainers. This training course will contribute to developing a pool of maritime security experts who can conduct ISPS training in South Africa and across the region.

Participants have an opportunity to practice what they learned in the first training during the second week. The activities take place at the port of Cape Town in the TNPA Maritime Training Centre.