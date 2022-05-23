Meta launches its Africa Day campaign celebrating Africans making a global impact

As part of its Africa Day celebrations on 25 May, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced the return of its global campaign ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’, which was first launched in 2021

Aimed at amplifying the voices and stories of people and businesses from across Africa that are impacting the world, this year’s campaign spotlights eight creators, innovators and SMBs who are making a name for themselves not only in Africa but globally and are changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage.

As part of the on-platform and marketing campaign, Meta has partnered with local filmmakers to bring to life eight stories. Alongside this will run a dedicated global and local Instagram campaign featuring partnerships with African content creators, a community Reels challenge, the development of a specially designed AR filter inspired by #AfricaMade, as well as a series of free open virtual training sessions via the Meta Africa page, dedicated to all SMBs and Creators from across Africa.

Speaking about the campaign, Kezia Anim-Addo, communications director, Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “I’m truly excited to be bringing back ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ for the 2nd year running. This campaign is about showcasing the incredible talent we have here on the continent and the African people and businesses that are not only contributing to the global agenda but are forging their own paths. At Meta, we remain invested in Africa and know that this is home to some of the world’s most talented and inspired individuals, and we look forward to hero’ing just some of these stories through our ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign.”

Short Films: made by Africa, loved by the world

Partnering with five local filmmakers Tarryn Crossman (South Africa), Kofi Awuah (Ghana), Joan Kabugu (Kenya), Bardia Olowu (Nigeria) and Nelson Makengo (DRC), these series of inspirational and beautifully shot short films will live on a dedicated Africa Day microsite and focus on the stories of talented artists from the region.

Celebrating Africa Day on Instagram

As a platform for self-expression, in the lead up to Africa Day and beyond, Instagram will be celebrating and highlighting the incredible talent and diversity of the African continent with programmes such as Instagram AR Filter, Reels Challenge, African Designers Guide and IG Creators Q&A with DanceGod Llyod.

Free virtual training sessions

As part of Meta’s continued investment across the continent, it will also be hosting a number of free open training sessions throughout the week and post Africa Day via the Meta Africa page , focused on providing other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global. Training topics include reels school, cross border business, monetisation 101, Branded Content - Get future-ready and Step into AR.

Meta culture series

As an extension of the Metaverse Culture Series Black Future experience exploring embedding Black culture, creativity and community, Meta will host a fireside chat with Ime Archibong, head of new product experimentation at Meta, Dylan Fiala, co-founder of Pixel Chefs, Winifred Isichei founder of Bonita Foods and diaspora based Walla El Sheikh.

Hosted on the Meta Africa FB page, the conversations will focus on early innovation and adoption across the continent, and how this has contributed to global trends, while exploring what the world can learn about African Culture.